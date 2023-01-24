NEWS

AMERICAN RED CROSS WILL BE HOLDING A LIFEGUARD COURSE IN FEBRUARY FOR THOSE 15 AND OLDER AT UT SOUTHERN IN PULASKI. DATES ARE SATURDAY FEBRUAY 25TH FROM 9 TO 10 AM AND SUNDAY FEBRUARY 26TH FROM 1 TO 3. COST IS 160 DOLLARS WHICH INCLUDES AN E-READER BOOK. ATTENDEES WILL RECEIVE CERTIFICATION IN LIFEGUARDING – FIRST AID – CPR AND AED FOR THE PROFESSIONAL RESCUER. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SIGN UP CALL 931-478-0099.

