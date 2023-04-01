NEWS

THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ADDING K9 UNITS BACK TO THE FORCE, AFTER NOT HAVING ONE SINCE 2013. THE SHERIFF WANT TO HAVE A K9 UNIT AT THE DEPARTMENT BY SEPTEMBER, AND HE WOULD LIKE TO ULTIMATELY HAVE FOUR TOTAL. WITH THE GROWTH OF LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF JOSH MCLAUGHLIN ADVISED ONE OF THE BENEFITS TO HAVING A K9 PROGRAM IS TO BE ABLE TO VISIT SCHOOLS WITH THE DOG. RIGHT NOW, THEY ARE IN THE PROCESS OF ACQUIRING EQUIPMENT AND TALKING TO TRAINERS.

