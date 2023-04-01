THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ADDING K9 UNITS BACK TO THE FORCE, AFTER NOT HAVING ONE SINCE 2013. THE SHERIFF WANT TO HAVE A K9 UNIT AT THE DEPARTMENT BY SEPTEMBER, AND HE WOULD LIKE TO ULTIMATELY HAVE FOUR TOTAL. WITH THE GROWTH OF LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF JOSH MCLAUGHLIN ADVISED ONE OF THE BENEFITS TO HAVING A K9 PROGRAM IS TO BE ABLE TO VISIT SCHOOLS WITH THE DOG. RIGHT NOW, THEY ARE IN THE PROCESS OF ACQUIRING EQUIPMENT AND TALKING TO TRAINERS.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
69°
Sunny
73° / 61°
5 PM
67°
6 PM
64°
7 PM
60°
8 PM
54°
9 PM
51°
