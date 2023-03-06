THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A SUSPECT INVOLVED IN THE THEFT OF A COUNTY VEHICLE. THE THEFT OCCURRED ON FRIDAY NIGHT AND THE VEHICLE IS FORD F250 WHITE IN COLOR. AUTHORITIES ADVISED THE SUSPECT TOOK THE VEHICLE FROM THE LIMESTONE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1 SHED ON ELKTON ROAD. VIDEO CAN BE SEEN ON THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK PAGE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
Latest News
- Sacred Heart Lenten Fish Fry - 3/31
- West End Community Club Regular Meeting - Tuesday
- Annual Coats Farm Benefit - 3/11
- Lawrence County and Wayne County Beekeepers Annual Beginners Workshop
- Bank of Frankewing Hosting "Cooking for Kade"
- LCSAP Coalition Event - 3/23
- Henryville Community Club to Meet Monday
- Linda Ann Robertson
Currently in Lawrenceburg
61°
Partly Cloudy
77° / 46°
10 PM
61°
11 PM
59°
12 AM
58°
1 AM
58°
2 AM
57°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wind damage cleanup underway across area
- Lincoln County arrests made in TN and AL thefts
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- Straight Line Wind Damage in Lawrence County
- Part of Weakley Creek Road remains closed
- Former Trooper Indicted for 2022 Off Duty Wreck
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Fatal Crash in Maury County
- Dustin Randal Pettus
- THP announces March checkpoints for mid-state
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.