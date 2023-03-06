NEWS

THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A SUSPECT INVOLVED IN THE THEFT OF A COUNTY VEHICLE. THE THEFT OCCURRED ON FRIDAY NIGHT AND THE VEHICLE IS FORD F250 WHITE IN COLOR. AUTHORITIES ADVISED THE SUSPECT TOOK THE VEHICLE FROM THE LIMESTONE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1 SHED ON ELKTON ROAD. VIDEO CAN BE SEEN ON THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK PAGE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

