THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING A BURGLARY SUSPECT. THE SUSPECTED ENTERED H AND R AGRI POWER ON US HIGHWAY 31 IN TANNER AND ALSO ENTERED SEVERAL VEHICLES AT THE PROPERTY. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 256-232-0111.

