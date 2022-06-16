THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER. ON THURSDAY JUNE 9TH AROUND 10:45 LIMESTONE COUNTY INVESTIGATORS PERFORMED A COMPLIANCE CHECK AT A HOME ON SANDLIN ROAD, ON CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER TONY DEWAYNE GLOVER. GLOVER WAS IN THE YARD UPON INVESTIGATOR’SARRIVAL AND IMMEDIATELY FLED THE AREA ON FOOT. A PERIMETER WAS ESTABLISHED AND A SEARCH OF THE AREA WAS CONDUCTED BY LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AIR PATROL AND DECATUR POLICE DEPARTMENT’S K-9 UNIT. GLOVER WAS NOT LOCATED DURING THIS SEARCH. GLOVER HAS OUTSTANDING WARRANTS AND THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS STILL IN THE PROCESS OF TRYING TO FIND HIS LOCATION. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF TONY DEWAYNE GLVOER PLEASE CONTACT THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 256-232-0111.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Convicted Sex Offender
