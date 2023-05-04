THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED STATS FOR THE TIME PERIOR OF APRIL 23RD THROUGH THE 29TH. DURING THAT TIME DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 292 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THERE WERE 49 BOOKINGS, 27 WARRANTS SERVED, 66 TRAFFIC STOPS AND 99 CIVIL PROCESSES.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
56°
Cloudy
62° / 55°
6 AM
57°
7 AM
57°
8 AM
60°
9 AM
62°
10 AM
64°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Checkpoint Scheduled for Saturday
- Farmers Markets Open in Alabama
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Giles County
- Lawrence County High School Basketball Coach Resigns
- TN General Assembly Approves Tax Cuts
- Lawrenceburg Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
- Dr. Paul Thomas Speaks to Rotary Club
- Motor Vehicle Accident Thursday Night between Summertown and Mt. Pleasant
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.