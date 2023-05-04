NEWS

THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED STATS FOR THE TIME PERIOR OF APRIL 23RD THROUGH THE 29TH. DURING THAT TIME DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 292 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THERE WERE 49 BOOKINGS, 27 WARRANTS SERVED, 66 TRAFFIC STOPS AND 99 CIVIL PROCESSES.  

