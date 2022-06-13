NEWS

A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO ROSSON ROAD LATE LAST WEEK TO SPEAK TO A COMPLAINANT ABOUT SOME STOLEN LIMESTONE BLOCKS. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED HE HAD PURCHASED THE PROPERTY AT A FORECLOSURE AUCTION AND THE PROPERY HAD A LIMESTONE CHIMNEY WHICH WAS NOW IN A MOUND. THE PREVIOUS OWNER HAD ASKED PERMISSION TO OBTAIN FOUR OR FIVE OF THE STONES WHICH THE COMPLAINANT AGREED TO. THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED MORE THAN HAVE OF THE PILE IS NOW MISSING. IT IS UNSURE IF THE PREVIOUS OWNER OR ANOTHER SUSPECT TOOK THE ADDITIONAL STONES WHICH THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED ARE VERY VALUABLE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

