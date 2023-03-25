NEWS

MINOR DAMAGE WAS REPORTED AT THE LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER IN FAYETTEVILLE DUE TO SEVERE STORMS LATE FRIDAY AND EARLY SATURDAY. THE LINCOLN COUNTY HOSPITAL REPORTED MILD STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. A STATEMENT FROM THE FACILITY CONFIRMED AT ALL PATIENTS, VISITORS AND STAFF MEMBERS WERE SAFE. FAYETEVILLE PUBLIC UTILTIIES REPORTED POWER OUTAGES AND DOWNED POWER POLES DUE TO THE STORM IN THAT AREA.

