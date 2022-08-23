NEWS

THE LINCOLN COUNTY RECOVERY FEST HOSTED BY THE LINCOLN COUNTY ANTI DRUG COLITION IS SET FOR SATURDAY AT STONE BRIDGE PARK IN FAYETTEVILLE FROM 10 UNTIL  2. AMONG THE EVENTS INCLUDE A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT, FREE FOOD, FACE PAINTING, A SILENT AUCTION, A MINI MOBILE PETTING ZOO, ICE CREAM AND SEVERAL VENDORS. THE TENNESSEE NATIONAL GUARD WILL ALSO BE PRESENT WITH THEIR “STASHED AWAY” TRAILER.

Recommended for you