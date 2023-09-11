THE LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF CORRECTION OFFICERS. THE JOB OFFERS COMPETITIVE WAGES, INSURANCE, VACATION TIME, SICK TIME, HOLIDAY PAY, OVERTIME, AND RETIREMENT, DAY OR NIGHT SHIFTS ARE AVAIALBLE FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LINCOLN COUNTY TN SHERIFF.COM/CAREERS.
- Theft Reports in Lawrence County
- Frog Giggin Frenzy in Summertown
- Bishop Smith Gilbert
- Suspect Arrested on Monday in Muscle Shoals
- Open House New Addition to Lewis County Jail
- Motor Vehicle Accident Monday in Maury County
- Republican Women of Lawrence County Meeting
- UT TSU Extension NEW Fall Garden Series
- Death Investigation Underway in Colbert County
- Barricaded Subject Surrenders to Law Enforcement Saturday in Lawrenceburg
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
- Motor Vehicle Crash Thursday Night on Prosser Road
- Grants Available Through Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council
- THP Announces Giles and Lawrence Safety Checkpoints for September 15, 22
- Vandalism at the Wishy Washy
- Male Subject Evades from Law Enforcement - Taken into Custody
- Mobile Home Fire in Ethridge
- Tennessee Milk Logo Design Contest Winner Announced
