NEWS

AFTER YEARS OF STRUGGLING TO PROVIDE ANIMAL CONTROL SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE AND LINCOLN COUNTY WITH INSUFFICIENT FUNDING, THE BOARD OF THE LINCOLN COUNTY HUMAN SOCIETY HAS GIVEN NOTICE THAT ANIMAL CONTROL SERVICES WILL BE TURNED OVER TO THE CITY AND COUNTY GOVERNMENTS EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1. BIDS ARE CURRENTLY BEING TAKEN TO TAKE OVER ANIMAL CONTROL FOR THE CITY AND COUNTY. THE BOARD PLANS TO MAKE EVERY EFFORT TO PROVIDE A SMOOTH TRANSITION.

Recommended for you