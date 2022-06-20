UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SYSTEM PRESIDENT RANDY BOYD ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THAT LINDA C. MARTIN WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CHANCELLOR FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN, BEGINNING JULY 1ST. MARTIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS THE VICE PRESIDENT FOR ACADEMIC AFFAIRS AND STUDENT SUCCESS FOR THE UT SYSTEM. THE UNIVERSITY WILL LAUNCH A SEARCH IN JANUARY TO FILL THE ROLE PERMANENTLY.
