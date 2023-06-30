fire training

MEMBERS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE AND THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL BE CONDUCTING LIVE FIRE TRAINING EVOLUTIONS AT THE JASON DICKEY MEMORIAL TRAINING CENTER LOCATED ON CRESCENT FACTORY ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BEGIN A LIVE FIRE TRAINING EXERCISE STARTING AT 3:00 PM TODAY. THE LIVE FIRE TRAINING SHOULD CONCLUDE BY 1:00 AM ON SATURDAY. THE TRAINING WILL INCLUDE FIRES BOTH INDOOR AND OUTDOOR, AS WELL AS MULTI CLASS VEHICLE FIRES, AND PROPANE FUEL FIRES. DURING THE TRAINING CITIZENS COULD EXPECT TO SEE SMOKE, FLAMES, AND A LARGE FIRST RESPONDER PRESENCE IN THE AREA OF THE JASON DICKEY FIRE TRAINING CENTER.

