4-H

THE WESTERN REGION UT EXTENSION HELD ITS ANNUAL HORSE BOWL AND HIPPOLOGY CONTEST ON JANUARY 22, 2022. THIS REGIONAL CONTEST WAS COMPOSED OF EIGHT COUNTIES FROM WEST TENNESSEE.  4-HERS SPEND MONTHS IN PREPARATION FOR THESE CONTESTS.  REGIONALLY, TEAMS COMPETE FOR ONE OF FOUR SPOTS TO ADVANCE TO THE STATE COMPETITION.  THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE EXTENSION WILL HOLD THE STATE COMPETITION ON FEBRUARY 18TH AND 19TH. TWENTY-FOUR YOUTH REPRESENTED LAWRENCE COUNTY IN THE REGIONAL CONTEST, MAKING UP SIX TEAMS. ALL SIX TEAMS SCORED HIGH ENOUGH TO QUALIFY THEM FOR THE STATE COMPETITION.

