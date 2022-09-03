AREA CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE LABOR DAY HOLIDAY. THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED WITH GARBAGE PICK UP ON THURSDAY. LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES INCLUDING THE SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION WILL BE CLOSED ALONG WITH THE CITY OF COLUMBIA OFFICES. THE CITY OF LORETTO OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY WITH MONDAY’S GARBAGE PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY AND THE CITY OF FLORENCE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY WITH NO CHANGE IN RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION. WAYNE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILTY WILL BE CLOSED WITH NO MOBILE TRASH TRUCK RUN AND BOTH P-E-S AND L-U-S WILL ALSO BE CLOSED.
Latest News
- Sacred Heart Labor Day Festival
- Local City and County Offices to be Closed for Labor Day
- Haven Pregnancy Center Visited the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Friday
- Distribution of USDA Commodities Scheduled for Maury County
- City of Loretto Board of Mayor and Aldermen Regular Session Scheduled
- THP Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Hickman County
- Gary L. Martin
- Aaron Littrell
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
Rain
84° / 70°
10 PM
70°
11 PM
70°
12 AM
70°
1 AM
71°
2 AM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
- Updated Delinquent Taxpayers List has been Posted
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Subject Who Fled on Foot
- Colbert County Man Arrested on Drug Charges and Child Endangerment Charges
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help - SUBJECT LOCATED
- THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
- Lauderdale County Motor Vehicle Crash with School Bus Leaves at Least One Injured
- Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person
- City of Muscle Shoals Accepting Applications for the Shoals Economic Development Authority Board of Directors
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.