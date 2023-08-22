southern tn realty

LOCAL UNITED COUNTRY AGENCY, SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REALTY, RECENTLY HELD A SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TO HELP GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY. OVER THE COURSE OF A WEEK SUPPLIES AND DONATIONS WERE DROPPED OFF AT THE NEW SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REALTY OFFICE LOCATED ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AS PART OF THE FUNDRAISER, A TEACHER WAS NOMINATED BY THOSE WHO DONATED AND THE WINNER, BRITTANY HARTSFIELD, RECEIVED A BACK TO SCHOOL BASKET FILLED WITH A VARIETY OF GOODIES DONATED BY LOCAL BUSNESSES. THE PACK THE BUS SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE WAS A HUGE SUCCESS WITH SEVERAL ITEMS ALONG WITH OVER 400 DOLLARS IN CASH DONATED TO HELP STUDENTS AND TEACHERS. THE PROCEEDS WERE DELIVERED TO THE JC BARNETT BUILDING WHERE THEY WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO THOSE IN NEED OF SUPPLIES. BROKER, FREB WEBB, ADVISED HE IS GLAD HOW THE DRIVE TURNED OUT AND IT IS THEIR HOPE TO CONTINUE TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY THAT HAS DONE SO MUCH FOR THEM.

