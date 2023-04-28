NEWS

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE ELECTION COMMISSION RECENTLY APPOINTED CHRIS D. JACKSON AND JIM LOONEY TO SERVE ON THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION. THE TWO JOIN CURRENT COMMISSIONERS KEITH DURHAM, CHRIS STUTTS, AND STANLEY WATKINS ON THE BOARD.  JACKSON PREVIOUSLY SERVED ON THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION FROM 2006 TO 2022 AND LOONEY SERVED ON THE REPUBLICAN STATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE FOR SEVERAL YEARS.  AT THEIR FIRST MEETING ON APRIL 20TH, THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION ELECTED CHRIS STUTTS AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND JACKSON AS SECRETARY OF THE BOARD.

