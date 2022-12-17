LORETTO

LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23 AND MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, FOR THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY. IN ADDITION, CITY OFFICES WILL CLOSE AT NOON ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, AND WILL BE CLOSED JANUARY 2, FOR THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR DECEMBER 23, WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21. TRASH PICKUP FOR DECEMBER 26, WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2, WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4.

