LORETTO

THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY TO DISCUSS THE CITY OF LORETTO SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TENNESSEE DOWNTOWNS PROGRAM. FOLLOWING A DICUSSION OF THE PROGRAM WHICH IS OFFERED BY THE TENNSSEE MAIN STREET PROGRAM AND THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, LEADERS APPROVED THE RESOLUTION.

Recommended for you