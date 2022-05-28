LORETTO CITY OFFICALS AND EMPLOYEES GATHERED FOR A LUNCH ON FRIDAY IN HONOR OF CITY ADMINISTRATOR KEITH SMITH WHO WIL BE RETIRING IN JUNE. SMITH HAS SERVED THE CITY OF LORETTO FOR THE LAST 37 YEARS AND WILL RETIRE ON JUNE 30TH.
Latest News
- Omega Force Strength Team Free Event - 6/4
- Loretto Memorial Day Ceremonies - 5/30
- West Point Community Candidate Meet and Greet and Club Fundraiser - 6/18
- Loretto Youth Football League Swamp John's Dinner - 6/2
- Singing at New Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church - 6/4
- Holly Creek Fire Hall Fish Fry - 5/28
- Singing Sunday at Knob Creek Community Church - 5/29
- St. Joseph Church of Christ Singing - 5/29
Currently in Lawrenceburg
58°
Partly Cloudy
74° / 57°
5 AM
57°
6 AM
58°
7 AM
60°
8 AM
66°
9 AM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help
- Missing Person Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary
- At Least One Airlifted from Vehicle Crash Friday in Lawrence County
- Florence-Lauderdale County Memorial Day Ceremony
- Pursuit Ends in Crash in Northern Lawrence County
- Joshua Daniel Kirkpatrick
- Certain Lawrence County Government Offices Now Back in Service
- Lawrence County Board of Commissioners Meeting
- Doris Lazelle Johnston Warhurst
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.