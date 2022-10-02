THE LORETTO CITY BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT LORETTO CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE ESTABLISHING TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT REGULATIONS FOR CITY OFFICIALS AND CITY EMPLOYEES AND ADOPTING CITY OF LORETTO PERSONNEL RULES AND THE CITY OF LORETTO OVERTIME POLICE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5:15.
Currently in Lawrenceburg
58°
Partly Cloudy
77° / 50°
12 AM
57°
1 AM
56°
2 AM
55°
3 AM
54°
4 AM
53°
