THE LORETTO CITY ELECTION HAS BEEN CALLED AND WILL BE HELD AT THE LORETTO CITY HALL ON TUESDAY. THE POLLS WILL OPEN AT 8 AND WILL CLOSE AT 7. THE POLLS WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL ALL VOTERS IN LINE HAVE VOTED.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Partly Cloudy
80° / 56°
10 PM
68°
11 PM
67°
12 AM
66°
1 AM
64°
2 AM
63°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Reported Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Who Murdered James Grimes? $1,000,000 Reward Offered in Giles County.
- Updated Reported Cases of Covid in Alabama
- A Search Warrant Executed Last Week in Lawrence County Resulted in Arrests
- Home Invasion in Giles County
- Lauderdale County Drug Arrest
- Death Investigation Continues in Lawrence County
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Double Homicide Investigation Underway in Maury County
- Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Friday in Lawrence County Following Pursuit
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.