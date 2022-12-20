Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 20 below zero. * WHERE...roughly the southern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&