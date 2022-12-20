LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23 AND MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, FOR THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY. IN ADDITION, CITY OFFICES WILL CLOSE AT NOON ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, AND WILL BE CLOSED JANUARY 2, FOR THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR DECEMBER 23, WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21. TRASH PICKUP FOR DECEMBER 26, WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2, WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4.
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 20 below zero. * WHERE...roughly the southern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
46°
Cloudy
51° / 27°
10 PM
46°
11 PM
46°
12 AM
46°
1 AM
44°
2 AM
44°
