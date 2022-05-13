THE LORETTO FARMER'S MARKET IS BACK AND WILL BE OPEN FRIDAY FROM 4:30 TO 7 AT WEATHERS PARK. VENDORS WILL BE OFFERING A VARIETY OF DECORATIVE SIGNS, CREAMS AND LOTIONS, POTTERY, SOAPS, AND STUFFED ANIMALS ALONG WITH HOMEMADE GOODIES AND GARDEN PRODUCE. STRAWBERRIES WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE.
