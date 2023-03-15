A LORETTO MAN WAS ARRESTED LAST WEEK FOR A SHOOTING INCIDINT IN ALABAMA. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ON MARCH 6TH AT 11:15 PM EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE REPORT OF SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED ON ABBY LANE IN LIMESTONE COUNTY. 19 RIFLES CASINGS WERE LOCATED AT THE SCNE ALONG WITH 19 BULLET HOLES IN THE HOUSE AND VEHICLE, BOTH WHICH WERE OCCUPPIED. MICHAEL DALE MCCONNELL, 58, OF LORETTO WAS IDENTIFIED AS A SUSPECT AND WAS LOCATED. MCCONNEL PROVIDED INVESTIGATORS THE ALLEGED RIFLE USED IN THE INCIDENT. MCCONNEL WAS ARRESTED AND RELEASED ON A 45,000 DOLLARS BOND.
