LORETTO PARKS ANR RECREATION IS CONTINUING TO SEEK QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF LIFEGURARD FOR THE LORETTO CITY POOL. APPLICANTS MUST BE 15 YEARS OLD AND CERTIFIED OR WILLING TO GET CERTIFIED BEFORE THE START OF POOL SEASON. APPLICANTS CAN APPLY AT LORETTO CITY HALL.
Loretto Parks and Recreation Seeking Applicants for Lifeguard Positions
