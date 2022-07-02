LORETTO WILL SHOW ITS PATRIOTIC COLORS AGAIN THIS YEAR WITH THE ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY PICNIC MONDAY AT LORETTO SACRED HEART SCHOOL.  THE FESTIVITIES WILL BEGIN AT 7 AND RUN THROUGH THE EVENING. A 5-K RUN, MR AND MISS INDEPENDENCE BEAUTY PAGEANT AND BICYCLE PARADE ARE AMONG SOME OF THE EVENTS THAT WILL TAKE PLACE IN ADDITION TO BINGO AND A KICK BALL TOURNAMENT. AN ONLINE AUCTION IS GOING ON NOW AT BIDDING OWL DOT COM. DELICIOUS FOOD WILL BE AVAILABLE INCLUDING THEIR WORLD-FAMOUS CORN DOGS AND DINNER WILL BE SERVED AT 4. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT SHS LORETTO.

Recommended for you