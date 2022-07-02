LORETTO WILL SHOW ITS PATRIOTIC COLORS AGAIN THIS YEAR WITH THE ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY PICNIC MONDAY AT LORETTO SACRED HEART SCHOOL. THE FESTIVITIES WILL BEGIN AT 7 AND RUN THROUGH THE EVENING. A 5-K RUN, MR AND MISS INDEPENDENCE BEAUTY PAGEANT AND BICYCLE PARADE ARE AMONG SOME OF THE EVENTS THAT WILL TAKE PLACE IN ADDITION TO BINGO AND A KICK BALL TOURNAMENT. AN ONLINE AUCTION IS GOING ON NOW AT BIDDING OWL DOT COM. DELICIOUS FOOD WILL BE AVAILABLE INCLUDING THEIR WORLD-FAMOUS CORN DOGS AND DINNER WILL BE SERVED AT 4. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT SHS LORETTO.
Loretto Sacred Heart to Host Annual 4th of July Picnic 2022
