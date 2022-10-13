IT’S BACK TO NORMAL FOR THE LORETTO FARMERS MARKET THIS WEEK, SO THEY WILL BE OPEN 4:30 UNTIL 6:30 ON FRIDAY. VENDORS WILL STILL HAVE LOTS OF WOOD WORKING, CROCHETED HATS AND TOBOGGANS, BODY/NECK WARMERS, DISH CLOTHS, APRONS, TOWELS AND BLANKETS, STUFFED ANIMALS, CREAMS, LOTIONS AND SOAPS. HOME BAKED GOODIES WILL INCLUDE SOURDOUGH BREAD, CAKES, FRIED PIES, COOKIES AND CANDY. PET TREATS WILL BE AVAILABLE. PEACH, BLUEBERRY, APPLE AND CARAMEL APPLE BUTTER, JELLIES, FARM-FRESH EGGS, LOCAL HONEY SPICES, SALSAS, AND SAUCES WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. PRODUCE THIS WEEK WILL INCLUDE LOTS OF PUMPKINS (COOKING, JACK-O-LANTERN AND DECORATIVE TYPES), SWEET PEPPERS (BELL, MARCONI, BANANA AND CUBANELLE) AND HOT ONES (JALAPEÑO, SALSA, CAYENNE, HABANERO AND GHOST), ACORN SQUASH AND TURNIP GREENS.
