NEWS

FILMING BEGAN THIS WEEK IN LORETTO, FOR THE MOVIE “CHRISTMAS AT KEESTONE.” ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, KEESTONE RESORT AND ITS EMPLOYEES ARE THRILLED ABOUT THE PRODUCTION AND ARE FORTUNATE TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THE PRODUCTION AT THE RESORT IN LORETTO. THE FILM WILL BE PRIMARILY SHOT ON SITE AT KEESTONE, WITH ITS VAST AMENITIES AND GRAND CHRISTMAS SETTING. THE CAST IS REPORTED TO INCLUDE ACTORS KEVIN SORBO, BRYAN MCCLURE AND CORBIN BERNSEN. THE MOVIE WILL BE RELEASED FOR THE 2023 HOLIDAY SEASON.

