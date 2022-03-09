LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF DAMAGE TO A VEHICLE OVER THE WEEKEND. OFFICERS SPOKE WITH THE COMPLIANT ON SUNDAY WHO ADVISED THAT THAT TWO DENTS HAD BEEN DISCOVERED ON THE DRIVER SIDE FRONT QUARTER PANEL OF HIS VEHICLE. IT IS UNKNOWN WHAT CAUSED THE DAMAGE AND NO SUSPTECT INFORMATION WAS AVAIALB.LE. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
