CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

LAWRENCEBURG CITY MAYOR BLAKE LAY WOULD LIKE TO INVITE CITIZENS OF LAWRENCEBURG FOR A LIVELY AND INFORMATIVE LUNCH WITH HIM ON THE FOURTH THURSDAY OF EACH MONTH.  THE NEXT DUTCH TREAT EVENT WILL BE HELD THURSDAY MARCH 24TH AT 11:30 AT SOCIETY.

