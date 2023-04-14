Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use low beam headlights, be alert for sudden changes in visibility, and allow for extra time to reach your destination. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&