LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS IS SEEKING BIDS FOR CHEMICALS FOR THE WATER AND SEWER PLANT PLANTS. BID PACKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE LUS OFFICE LOCATED AT 1607 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG FROM 7 TO 3:30 MONDAY THRU FRIDAY. SEALED BIDS ARE DUE BY MAY 1ST AT 10.

