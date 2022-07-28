LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS CUSTOMERS WILL SEE YET ANOTHER INCREASE TO THEIR MONTHLY ELECTRIC BILL, AS THE TVA MONTHLY FUEL COST ADJUSTMENT REACHES AN ALL-TIME HIGH. THE BASE RATE FOR ALL LUS CUSTOMERS REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM JULY TO AUGUST DURING THE SUMMER PERIOD, LUS WOULD LIKE TO REMIND CUSTOMERS IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THE HIGHER MONTHLY STATEMENTS CUSTOMERS HAVE SEEN ARE NOT THE RESULT OF ANY LUS ACTION BUT ARE INSTEAD THE RESULT OF HIGHER FUEL COSTS FOR TVA, MAINLY NATURAL GAS. IN ADDITION TO THE FUEL COST CHARGES, CUSTOMERS ARE LIKELY SEEING AN INCREASE IN THEIR CONSUMPTION AS WELL, DUE TO THE HIGHER TEMPERATURES WE HAVE BEEN EXPERIENCING. CUSTOMERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTINUE PRACTICING ENERGY CONSERVATION WHEN PRACTICAL. THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF UTILITIES IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON JULY 28TH. THE BOARD MEETS EACH MONTH TO DISCUSS AND HANDLE ALL BUSINESS THAT PERTAINS TO THE FUNCTIONS OF LAWRENCEBURY UTILITY SYSTEMS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND WILL BE HELD AT 1607 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
