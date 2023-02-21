LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT ALL NATURAL GAS CUSTOMERS IN LAWRECNE COUNTY SHOULD BE RECEIVING THEIR ANNUAL PHONE SURVEY THIS MONTH FROM BLUE OTTER SOLUTIONS ON NATURAL GAS USAGE. PLEASE TAKE THE TIME TO ANSWER THE QUESTIONS FROM THIS SURVEY. NATURAL GAS AND CUSTOMERS SAFETY ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE SERVICE PROVIDERS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
