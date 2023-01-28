LUS

THE LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ITS REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 26.  PRIOR TO A DISCUSSION ON ROUTINE FINANCIAL AND CONSUMPTION IN DECEMBER, THE BOARD HEARD A PRESENTATION ON THE COST OF PROVIDING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES IN OUR COMMUNITY. WHILE THE SYSTEM HAS DONE A GOOD JOB OF KEEPING COSTS UNDER CONTROL, WATER AND SEWER RATE INCREASES MAY BE NEEDED OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS DUE TO ONGOING INFLATION. NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME.

