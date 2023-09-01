NEWS

LUS EMPLOYEES AND BOARD MEMBERS JOINED TOGETHER WITH THE FIELDS FAMILY WEDNESDAY TO CELEBRATE THE NAMING OF LUS' NEWEST SUBSTATION IN HONOR OF MARK FIELDS.  FIELDS WAS A DEDICATED EMPLOYEE AND SERVED LUS AND HIS COMMUNITY FOR OVER 23 YEARS, THE MARK FIELDS SUBSTATION WAS BROUGHT ONLINE IN JANUARY 2023 AND IS THE LARGEST ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT TO DATE IN LUS' HISTORY. THE STATION IS 100 MEGAWATTS AND SERVES THE NORTHERN PART OF LAWRENCE COUNTY, INCLUDING THE TEAM LAWRENCE COMMERCE PARK.

