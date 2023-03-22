THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF UTILITIES MEETING ORIGNALLY SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 23RD WILL NOW BE HELD ON MONDAY MARCH 27TH. THE BOARD MEETS EACH MONTH TO DISCUSS AND HANDLE ALL BUSINESS THAT PERTAINS TO THE FUNCTIONS OF LAWRENCEBURY UTILITY SYSTEMS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND WILL BE HELD AT 1607 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
