LUS

LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS IS PARTNERING WITH ESOURCE, A LEADING RESEARCH FIRM, TO CONDUCT A RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER SATISFACTION SURVEY. THIS SURVEY WILL BE SENT OUT TO A RANDOM SAMPLING OF CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE AN EMAIL ADDRESS ON FILE WITH LUS. IF YOU RECEIVE AN EMAIL REQUESTING THAT YOU COMPLETE THE SURVEY, THIS IS NOT A SCAM, PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR FEEDBACK, AS THIS INFORMATION WILL HELP LUS MAKE BUSINESS DECISIONS THAT MAY BETTER SERVE YOU IN THE FUTURE.

