WITH WINTER WEATHER APPROACHING LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS WOULD LIKE TO PASS ALONG SOME TIPS TO PREPARE YOURSELF. IN THE EVENT OF A WATER LEAK PLEASE LOCATE YOUR SHUT OFF VALVE. LEAVE FAUCETS DRIPPING OR RUNNING IF YOU HAVE FREEZING PIPE CONCERNS. COVER CRAWLSPACE OPENING TO KEEP OUT COLD AIR. AND SEAL ALL WINDOWS AND DOORS. THESE FEW THINGS CAN HELP AVOID COSTLY REPAIRS CAUSED BY THE COLD WEATHER AND HELP ENSURE THE COMFORT FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.
