Lawrenceburg Utility Systems (LUS)

LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS HAS ANNOUNCED A SCHEDULED POWER OUTAGE FOR MONDAY APRIL 11TH, 2022 FROM 9 A.M. TO 12 P.M.. THE ELECTRIC OUTAGE WILL AFFECT A VERY LARGE PORTION OF NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTY, SPECIFICALLY, ETHRIDGE RED HILL ROAD AND TO THE NORTHWEST. THE PURPOSE OF THIS OUTAGE IS TO UPGRADE EXISTING SERVICE.

Recommended for you