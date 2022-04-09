LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS HAS ANNOUNCED A SCHEDULED POWER OUTAGE FOR MONDAY APRIL 11TH, 2022 FROM 9 A.M. TO 12 P.M.. THE ELECTRIC OUTAGE WILL AFFECT A VERY LARGE PORTION OF NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTY, SPECIFICALLY, ETHRIDGE RED HILL ROAD AND TO THE NORTHWEST. THE PURPOSE OF THIS OUTAGE IS TO UPGRADE EXISTING SERVICE.
Latest News
- USDA Commodity Distribution for Hickman County
- Several Giles County Schools Awarded Grants for S.T.E.M Materials
- Columbia PD Seek Qualified Applicants for Full Time Officer Positions.
- TNHP Roadside Safety Checkpoints to be Conducted in Lewis and Lincoln Counties
- LUS Scheduled Power Outage for Monday April 11th
- Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
- No Disposal Fee for Residential Furniture and Light Weight Construction Material - Wayne County
- Truck Hits Utility Crew Along Side of Highway
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid 30s will result in patchy to widespread frost. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
Sunny
54° / 37°
3 PM
55°
4 PM
56°
5 PM
56°
6 PM
56°
7 PM
53°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Five Face Attempted Murder Charges in Lauderdale County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
- Traffic Crashes Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
- Subject Arrested for Assaulting an Officer
- Arrest Made in Gillespie Case
- USDA Commodities Distribution Announced by The South-Central Human Resource Agency
- Traffic Lights Crash Down on Intersection
- New Prospect Elementary to Dismiss Thursday at 1:30
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office March Data
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.