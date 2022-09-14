LUS

 LAWRENCEBURG UTILITES SYSTEM HAS ANNOUNCED THERE WILL BE A SCHEDULED POWER OUTAGE THURSDAY FROM 8AM -10AM. THIS ELECTRIC OUTAGE WILL AFFECT THE NORTHWESTERN PORTION OF THE SERVICE AREA. SPECIFICALLY, NORTHWEST OF ETHRIDGE REDHILL RAOD, TURNPIKE, AND HENRYVILLE RD. THE PURPOSE OF THIS OUTAGE IS TO UPGRADE EXISTING SERVICE. LUS REGRETS ANY ISSUES THIS OUTAGE MAY CAUSE.

Recommended for you