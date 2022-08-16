THE LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FULL TIME JOURNEYMAN LINEMAN. FULL JOB DESCRIPTIONS AND APPLICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT WWW.LBURGUS.COM OR AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT WWW.LBURGUS.COM, DELIVERED TO 25 PUBLIC SQUARE, OR MAILED TO LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS, ATTN: HR MANAGER, PO BOX 649, LAWRENCEBURG, TN 38464. APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL MONDAY.
LUS Seeking Qualified Applicants for Journeyman Lineman Position
