NEWS

THERE WILL BE A WATER OUTAGE ON MONDAY, AUGUST 28, 2023, ON HIGHWAY 43 NORTH.  THE OUTAGE WILL AFFECT ADDRESSES STARTING AT 2705 HWY 43 N TO 2803 HWY 43 N ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE HIGHWAY.  SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE.   IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT LUS AT 931-762-7161. 

