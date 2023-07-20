Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter announced today that Magna will invest more than $790 million to build the first two supplier facilities at Ford’s BlueOval City supplier park in Stanton, Tennessee.
In addition to the two West Tennessee locations, Magna will also build a stamping and assembly facility in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
Combined, Magna will create approximately 1,300 new jobs in Tennessee.
Ford’s on-site supplier park will allow for vertical integration that helps ensure efficient production at BlueOval City, which will be capable of producing 500,000 electric trucks a year at full production. Magna will supply Ford’s BlueOval City with battery enclosures, truck frames and seats for the automaker’s second-generation electric truck.
Magna’s two facilities at BlueOval City supplier park include a new 800,000-square-foot frame and battery enclosures facility and a 140,000-square-foot seating facility.
The battery enclosures facility will join one of Magna’s sister plants in Ontario, Canada, which is currently producing battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lightning. The seating facility will produce polyurethane foam, and assemble and sequence “just-in-time” (JIT) complete seats.
Magna will employ approximately 750 employees at its battery enclosures facility and 300 employees at its new seating plant.
In addition, Magna will construct a new 400,000-square-foot stamping and assembly plant at the Team Lawrence Commerce Park – West, a Select Tennessee Certified Site in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, that will produce truck frames. Magna will employ roughly 250 employees at this location.
Production at all three plants is scheduled to begin in 2025.
Those interested in applying for a position with Magna can visit www.magna.com/southern-usa.
Tennessee has made significant strides in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing with investments from companies like Magna. During Governor Lee’s administration, more than $14.8 billion has been invested in Tennessee and nearly 11,000 new jobs have been committed through EV-related projects.
QUOTES
“Tennessee is leading the future of American automotive manufacturing, thanks to our thriving business climate, record economic growth and highly skilled workforce. We welcome Magna as the first supplier for Ford’s BlueOval City and appreciate this company’s $790 million investment in Tennessee, which will bring 1,300 jobs and new opportunities for families to thrive.” – Gov. Bill Lee
“We are proud that Magna is leading the way to grow Ford’s BlueOval City supplier park and boosting job creation with its commitment of nearly 1,300 new jobs in Tennessee. The $790 million investment from Magna will further shape the economic landscape of Lawrence and Haywood counties and strengthen the electric vehicle supply chain in Tennessee for years to come. Congratulations to all our partners who worked to bring these three projects to fruition.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter
“These opportunities not only strengthen our relationship with a valued customer, but also reflect the depth and breadth of our capabilities across the vehicle. We are thankful to the state of Tennessee for their support and partnership.” – Eric Wilds, chief sales and marketing officer, Magna
“On behalf of the City Council, we are proud to welcome Magna to Lawrenceburg. Magna’s investment will create more than 250 high-quality jobs, building upon and accelerating the economic momentum our city has experienced over the last few years.”–Lawrenceburg Mayor Blake Lay
“Today, we celebrate a momentous day in Lawrence County’s history as we welcome Magna. This investment represents the beginning of a partnership that will benefit the whole region for years to come. I am pleased to welcome Magna to Lawrence County.” – Lawrence County Executive David Morgan
“During the site selection process, Magna demonstrated excellence in corporate culture and shared with us their commitment to community. These attributes reflect the core values of our business community. I am glad to welcome Magna to Lawrence County and look forward to supporting their operations.” – Ryan Egly, president and CEO, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce
“Reliable, affordable, clean energy attracts world-class companies like Ford and Magna to the Tennessee Valley region. Bringing jobs and capital investment to this region is what we do at TVA — it’s a fundamental part of our mission. We are proud to work with our partners to bring the jobs of the future right here to Tennessee.” – Jeff Lyash, CEO, Tennessee Valley Authority
“BlueOval City continues to transform the economy in Haywood County, Lawrence County and surrounding areas. These 1,200-plus new jobs will be a tremendous boost to our senate district’s economy. These investments will raise the quality of life for citizens and ensure our communities are a great place to live, work and raise a family. I appreciate the state and local officials who worked to secure these projects and bring more new jobs to Haywood and Lawrence counties.” – Sen. Page Walley (R-Savannah)
“Once again, Tennessee has proven itself to be one of the top destinations for corporations looking to further expand their business. This project will not only create hundreds of jobs but also boost our already booming economy. Lawrence County is honored to be the site of this latest venture, and our community will continue to thrive because of it.” – Rep. Kip Capley (R-Summertown
