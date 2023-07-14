KROGER

AN OLDER MALE WAS TRANSPORTED THIS MORNING TO A HOSPITAL IN NASHVILLE FOLLOWING AN ACCIDENT IN THE KROGER PARKING LOT IN LAWRENCEBURG. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE JUST AFTER 9 AM TO A REPORT OF AN INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS STRUCK BY A VEHICLE WHILE EXITING THE STORE. THE DRIVER WAS ARRESTED AND FACES CHARGES OF DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED LICENSE AND FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.     

Recommended for you