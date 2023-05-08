NEWS

A MALE SUBJECT WAS FOUND DECEASED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND OVER THE WEEKEND ON BONNERTOWN ROAD IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 1:30 SUNDAY AFTERNOON. THE MALE WAS FOUND UNDER A BRIDGE AND OFFICALS ADVISE IT WAS SELF INFLICTED.

