THE MALE SUBJECT THAT WAS AT THE CENTER OF THE HINIE’S BARBECUE INCIDENT ON NOVEMBER 19TH WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL ON THURSDAY NIGHT. JEFFREY ALLEN WRIGHT IS ACCUSED OF WALKING INTO THE RESTAURANT AND FIRING TWO SELF INFLICTED SHOTS DURING A DOMESTIC RELATED INCIDENT WITH A PATRON. WRIGHT FACES CHARGES OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND AGGRAVATED STALKING.
Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested
- Tuscumbia Christmas Parade Scheduled for December 15th
- Summertown Utility District Board of Commissioners
- Hunter LeAnn Smith
- Harold Leatherwood
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Budget Committee Proposes Raises for Lawrence County EMS Workers
- Dorothy Del Barnes
Currently in Lawrenceburg
58°
Light Rain
60° / 44°
4 AM
59°
5 AM
59°
6 AM
59°
7 AM
59°
8 AM
59°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested Following Pursuit
- Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested
- Columbia Police Department is Seeking the Public's Help in Identifying Suspect
- Shooting Incident Monday in Muscle Shoals
- Vehicle Break In Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
- Investigation into Threats at Lewis County School
- Stolen Vehicles Reported in Spring Hill
- Budget Committee Proposes Raises for Lawrence County EMS Workers
- Joshua Dewayne Byrd
- Court date set in Pulaski theft case
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.