Jeffrey Allen Wright

THE MALE SUBJECT THAT WAS AT THE CENTER OF THE HINIE’S BARBECUE INCIDENT ON NOVEMBER 19TH WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL ON THURSDAY NIGHT. JEFFREY ALLEN WRIGHT IS ACCUSED OF WALKING INTO THE RESTAURANT AND FIRING TWO SELF INFLICTED SHOTS DURING A DOMESTIC RELATED INCIDENT WITH A PATRON. WRIGHT FACES CHARGES OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND AGGRAVATED STALKING.

