NEWS

OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL LATE LAST WEEK TO SPEAK TO A MALE THAT HAD BEEN CUT SEVERAL TIMES. THE MALE ADVISED HE WAS CONTACTED BY HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND, WHO WAS BEING MISTREATED BY DAMARICK KING. SHE HAD ASKED TO MALE TO COME GET HER AND UPON ARRIVAL AT THE APARTMENT ON ELDER STREET IN FLORENCE, KING BEGAN A PHYSCIAL ALTERCATION WITH THE MALE. KING THEN WENT BACK INTO THE APARTMENT AND CAME BACK WITH A BLADE TO USE IN THE FIGHT. THE VICTIM DROVE HIMSELF TO HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL. KING WAS TAKEN TO THE NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER WHERE HE WAS TREATED FOR A MINOR CUT ON HIS FINGER. AFTER BEING QUESTIONED BY DETECTIVES, KING WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN THE 2ND DEGREE.

