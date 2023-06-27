OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL LATE LAST WEEK TO SPEAK TO A MALE THAT HAD BEEN CUT SEVERAL TIMES. THE MALE ADVISED HE WAS CONTACTED BY HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND, WHO WAS BEING MISTREATED BY DAMARICK KING. SHE HAD ASKED TO MALE TO COME GET HER AND UPON ARRIVAL AT THE APARTMENT ON ELDER STREET IN FLORENCE, KING BEGAN A PHYSCIAL ALTERCATION WITH THE MALE. KING THEN WENT BACK INTO THE APARTMENT AND CAME BACK WITH A BLADE TO USE IN THE FIGHT. THE VICTIM DROVE HIMSELF TO HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL. KING WAS TAKEN TO THE NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER WHERE HE WAS TREATED FOR A MINOR CUT ON HIS FINGER. AFTER BEING QUESTIONED BY DETECTIVES, KING WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN THE 2ND DEGREE.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 possible. * WHERE...Areas along and west of I-65. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
84°
Sunny
86° / 63°
7 PM
84°
8 PM
79°
9 PM
75°
10 PM
71°
11 PM
70°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Suspects
- Reward Offered for Information in Homicide Case in Lawrence County
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Lauderdale County Drug Arrest
- Drug Arrest in Giles County
- THP Conducting Roadside Safety Checkpoints
- Old Iron Bridge Closed in Lawrenceburg
- James Ray Cheatwood
- LCSO Investigates Theft from Last Week
- Apartment Building Fire in Giles County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.