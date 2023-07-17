NEWS RADIO

ALMOST SEVEN MONTHS AFTER THE FATAL CRASH THAT TOOK THE LIFE OF A MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY BRAD MILLER, A MAURY COUNTY GRAND JURY RECENTLY INDICTED THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE THAT HIT RESERVE DEPUTY BRAD MILLER’S VEHICLE WHILE WORKING TRAFFIC DETAIL IN A MOVING WORK ZONE. CLARK AUSTIN DANIEL FACES CHARGES OF VEHICULAR HOMICIDE, VIOLATION OF THE MOVER OVER LAW, VIOLATION OF THE BUMPER LAW AND SPEEDING. HE WAS RELEASED FROM JAIL ON AT 50 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND AND IS SET TO APPEAR IN COURT ON AUGUST 3RD.

Recommended for you