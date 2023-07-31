THE TRIAL SURROUNDING THE SHOOTING DEATH OF MARK FIELDS STARTED TODAY WITH JURY SELECTION IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE TRIAL COMES ALMOST 2 YEARS AFTER JEREMY SCOTT WISE WAS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING FIELDS FOLLOWING A CONFRONTATION OVER AN ANIMAL.
